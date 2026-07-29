CATEGORIES
home News

Nexus Mods Aims To Make Modding Games As Easy As Streaming Spotify

by Chris HarperWednesday, July 29, 2026, 03:45 PM EDT
hero nexusmods
A year after Nexus Mods' ownership was passed from founder Dark0ne to Foledinho, the new owner has finally posted to site news. In an extended post, Foledinho highlights numerous improvements made to Nexus Mods since he took over, but also discusses an ambitious vision of the future. He declares that Nexus Mods should make it "Spotify-easy" for players to install mods and "GitHub-powerful" for modders to create and collaborate on mods.

How exactly he plans to go about this is left unclear, but it doesn't sound like empty hype. The big reason for that is the Vortex Mod Manager, which already allows for mostly-seamless mod installation across a wide variety of games on Nexus Mods. Vortex isn't perfect and at times may require users to resort to dedicated per-game or per-engine mod managers instead, but for the majority of file replacement mods, it works without issue. With Vortex, users are able to quickly install, update, and organize mods across the Nexus Mods library with astonishing ease.

vortex nexusmods

Beyond this hint at the future direction of the site and app, Foledinho also discusses how much he has learned and accomplished since taking the reigns at Nexus Mods. The numbers are impressive: Nexus Mods now employs 87 people (up from 42) and plans to hire more, and has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to numerous charities. Foldeinho highlights his effort to get to know prominent modders personally, and highlights four major community figures who taught him that "you are not hobbyists. You are talented and skilled craftspeople [...] who have spent years, and in many cases even decades, building this community."

As a long-overdue introduction to the new head of Nexus Mods, this is a refreshingly optimistic look to those who were worried about the new management. Foledinho very much understands the community he's been put in charge of, and seeks only to expand and improve upon what the world's largest modding resource already has to offer.

Based on the work already done with Vortex, I know I'm personally looking forward to the "Spotify-easy" experience being promised here. Even without Vortex, having paid for the Lifetime Premium membership when it was still available, I have nothing but praise for what Nexus Mods brings to the PC gaming community.
Tags:  PC gaming, modding, vortex, nexus mods
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use