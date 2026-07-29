Nexus Mods Aims To Make Modding Games As Easy As Streaming Spotify
How exactly he plans to go about this is left unclear, but it doesn't sound like empty hype. The big reason for that is the Vortex Mod Manager, which already allows for mostly-seamless mod installation across a wide variety of games on Nexus Mods. Vortex isn't perfect and at times may require users to resort to dedicated per-game or per-engine mod managers instead, but for the majority of file replacement mods, it works without issue. With Vortex, users are able to quickly install, update, and organize mods across the Nexus Mods library with astonishing ease.
Beyond this hint at the future direction of the site and app, Foledinho also discusses how much he has learned and accomplished since taking the reigns at Nexus Mods. The numbers are impressive: Nexus Mods now employs 87 people (up from 42) and plans to hire more, and has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to numerous charities. Foldeinho highlights his effort to get to know prominent modders personally, and highlights four major community figures who taught him that "you are not hobbyists. You are talented and skilled craftspeople [...] who have spent years, and in many cases even decades, building this community."
As a long-overdue introduction to the new head of Nexus Mods, this is a refreshingly optimistic look to those who were worried about the new management. Foledinho very much understands the community he's been put in charge of, and seeks only to expand and improve upon what the world's largest modding resource already has to offer.
Based on the work already done with Vortex, I know I'm personally looking forward to the "Spotify-easy" experience being promised here. Even without Vortex, having paid for the Lifetime Premium membership when it was still available, I have nothing but praise for what Nexus Mods brings to the PC gaming community.