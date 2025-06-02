CATEGORIES
Elden Ring Nightreign Duos Co-Op Mod Address Game's Biggest Complaint

by Alan VelascoMonday, June 02, 2025, 01:35 PM EDT
elden ring nightreign duos mod hero
Elden Ring Nightreign has had a mixed reception after launching last week, with one of the biggest complaints coming form gamers hoping to enjoy some modes with less than three players. While the game supports those looking to play solo, two player runs aren’t currently possible. Thankfully, modders have already devised a way to make it happen.

Luke Yui, the modder behind the Seamless co-op mod long used by players of the original Elden Ring, is back again. This time around he's released a mod by the same name that support duos in Nightreign. It fills an odd gap left by developer FromSoftware, whose director, Junya Ishizaki, admitted was ignored to focus on delivering a balanced three player experience.

elden ring nightreign duos mod body

The mod is currently available in a “rushed alpha state” on Nexus Mods, so interested players should be aware that they will likely run into some bugs while using it. Although it does work alongside other mods as EAC is disabled. Additionally, Luke Yui says that “there will be more to come, but whilst the current game lacks 2-player modes, this mod will be available in this state.”

For those worried about this mod potentially getting them into hot water and banned from official servers, there’s no need to worry. It’s designed to prevent connection to matchmaking servers and even uses save files that are different from those generated by the unmodded version of the game. “There's no way to get banned using this mod unless you modify it with the intent of connecting to vanilla players.”

It's surprising that a studio as experienced as FromSoftware dropped the ball when it comes to supporting two player runs. While it’s great that the modding community provided a solution so quickly, it’d be nice to see the developers release official support so that players on other platforms can experience it, too.
Tags:  Gaming, fromsoftware, elden-ring, elden-ring-nightreign
