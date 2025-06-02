Elden Ring Nightreign Duos Co-Op Mod Address Game's Biggest Complaint
Luke Yui, the modder behind the Seamless co-op mod long used by players of the original Elden Ring, is back again. This time around he's released a mod by the same name that support duos in Nightreign. It fills an odd gap left by developer FromSoftware, whose director, Junya Ishizaki, admitted was ignored to focus on delivering a balanced three player experience.
The mod is currently available in a “rushed alpha state” on Nexus Mods, so interested players should be aware that they will likely run into some bugs while using it. Although it does work alongside other mods as EAC is disabled. Additionally, Luke Yui says that “there will be more to come, but whilst the current game lacks 2-player modes, this mod will be available in this state.”
For those worried about this mod potentially getting them into hot water and banned from official servers, there’s no need to worry. It’s designed to prevent connection to matchmaking servers and even uses save files that are different from those generated by the unmodded version of the game. “There's no way to get banned using this mod unless you modify it with the intent of connecting to vanilla players.”
It's surprising that a studio as experienced as FromSoftware dropped the ball when it comes to supporting two player runs. While it’s great that the modding community provided a solution so quickly, it’d be nice to see the developers release official support so that players on other platforms can experience it, too.