How Next-Gen GPUs Could Pull More Than 600W Directly From The Motherboard









A prototype GPU with the GC-HPWR connector. Image: ASUS

The idea is that, instead of plugging a bunch of bulky wire bundles into your graphics card, totally trashing the aesthetics of your build, you instead slot a second connector on the card into a small slot toward the front of the board that then supplies the power. This connector concept is called "GC-HPWR", and ASUS already has working prototype graphics cards and motherboards using it.









Well, we know a little more about the proposal now thanks to sometimes-leaker 188号, better known as @momomo_us on Xwitter . They shared a number of pages from what appear to be a specification document for the GC-HPWR connector. In essence, there are two parts to the connector: one that serves primarily for the graphics card to communicate to the motherboard its status and how much power it needs, and then another part that actually supplies the power.

That might sound familiar if you're acquainted with the 12VHPWR GPU connector typically used on NVIDIA's high-end graphics cards. That connector has twelve pins for power, and a separate four pins for communicating with the power supply. Indeed, the GC-HPWR connector is basically just the 12VHPWR plug adapted into a standard HPCE form factor.













HPCE stands for "High Power Card Edge", and it's a design that has seen long use in servers and supercomputers for delivering lots of power through, you guessed it, a card edge connector. Some sites have reported this term as the name of the connector, but that's incorrect; that's just the type of the connector.



