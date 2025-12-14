Nex Playground Game Console Could Be This Holiday’s Hottest Tech Toy
Nex Playground is essentially a standalone Kinect, down to the motion-sensitive camera in place of handheld controls. But unlike the Kinect, it's not shipping with a console primarily geared toward fans of first-person shooters like Halo or Call of Duty. Nex Playground is advertised as a family-first console, and has licensed games from a number of family-friendly brands, including Bluey and Peppa Pig, to back it up. It has an MSRP of $249.99, but goes on sale semi-frequently throughout the year.
The system isn't breaking down any doors for the industry at large. Technically, it's nothing we haven't seen before. But on Black Friday 2026, the console did outsell any single Xbox console (not combining Series S/Series X) and was the #3 best-selling SKU overall, just behind the Nintendo Switch 2 and the PlayStation 5 Pro. That's astoundingly good performance for a machine like this from a lesser-known brand, though other factors (like a much lower base price point) likely have contributed to this success.
For casual gamers or health-focused gamers who don't want to spend $300+ on a standalone VR headset or a Nintendo console with extra peripherals and games, the Nex Playground offers a strong value. It ships with 5 games, including Fruit Ninja, and opting into its Play Pass for as low as $49 per 3 months grants you access to the entire catalog, no Xbox-esque tiering to be seen.
At time of writing, Nex Playground is just $199.99 from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. For people who want a modern platform with these kinds of games, a standalone VR headset, Switch, and Switch 2 all cost much more. How bitterly ironic that Xbox Series X would be outsold by what is effectively a Kinect.