Newegg Plays Games With Return Policy, Sticks Patrons With Unwanted Product On Intense GPU Demand





In the year of preorder hell and delays, trying to snag a GPU is a tough task. Combine that with bots, scalpers, and hundreds of thousands of other people waiting to get their hands on a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT just as you are, odds go down even further. To help combat against bots and scalpers, Newegg implemented combo deals that have GPUs in them, so you could get a GPU and some RAM or a PSU for a markup on top of the GPU. Previously, you could return the extra items if you did not need it, but Newegg is cutting that off to the ire of many Newegg customers.

Thanks to Reddit user HookEm2013 , we have an archive from 12/10 of the previous return policy on combos, which is compared to the new policy in the image above. The main new difference is that “Some combos are restricted from returning individual products for a refund and must be returned in their entirety.” Oddly enough, it seems many, if not all, GPU combos state that “All individual products in below combo must be returned in their entirety.”

Newegg Combo Deals For NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080s



Other retailers have decent enough policies in place where people are not encountering issues. For example, Microcenter has apparently been taking IDs and limiting how many GPUs (or CPUs) people can buy in a month. Best Buy, although a hassle, requires in-person pickups for GPU orders. While both options do not necessarily work for Newegg, they could be adapted perhaps. For example, Newegg could only allow 1 IP/ account/ ID verified account to purchase one GPU in a month. Alternatively, it could require people to buy one or more computer components over $X value to buy a GPU. Even though people could automate this, it makes life a little better for most, since there would be a higher likelihood that someone can pick out something they actually need.





Ultimately, Newegg is not handling this whole GPU shortage fiasco right for their truly loyal customers. People have been shopping at Newegg for many years, and those customers are just becoming more and more frustrated. Yes, the GPU shortage stinks for everyone, but Newegg does not need to rub salt in wounds by shoving random PC parts down the throats of GPU buyers. As of publication, we have reached out to Newegg for commentary, but in the meantime, it's clear something needs to change.



