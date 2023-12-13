Bethesda Teases New Ways Of Traveling In Starfield, FSR 3 And XeSS Coming Too
Bethesda Game Studios is continuing to bring enhancement and improvements to Starfield, and even dropped some hints on Reddit about an update to the ways players will be able to travel. While the changes to the travel system are something players can expect down the line, different fixes that address several issues encountered by the community are now available in the 1.8.88 update.
One of the issues Bethesda took care of relates to players experiencing objects getting stuck to their space craft while traveling through space. Players will need to load from their save file in order to get the space junk off their ship. However, Bethesda does note that this fix will not apply to players who have New Atlantis as an attachment to their ships. A fix for this specific scenario is being worked on and will release at a later date.
A fix that will come as welcome news by players who have long gaming sessions is also in this update. Bethesda squashed a bug that can cause the game to crash when a player attempts to save their game during a long playthrough and doesn’t do so through the Unity, one of the game’s missions. The update will address this issue for players on Xbox and Windows.
In a reply in the Starfield subreddit, Bethesda dropped some hints about changes to the travel system. The account posted “We’re also hard at work on many of new features you asked for, from city maps, to mod support, to all new ways of traveling (stay tuned!)." The account also mentioned FSR3 and XeSS, posting "We’ve been hard at work on many of the issues you’ve posted, and expect an update early next year that will include a large number of “in-progress” quest fixes as well as FSR3 and XeSS."
Xbox and Bethesda have already stated their intentions to make Starfield a game with a long life. Fixes such as the ones found in this update, along with teases about future improvements will go a long way to fostering the community necessary to make that happen.