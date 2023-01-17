New Ookla Report Shows T-Mobile Asserting Its Dominance Over Rivals Verizon and AT&T
Ookla released its Q4 report for 2022, and it showcases T-Mobile's continued dominance in the mobile operator space. T-Mobile led the pack by a large margin in Q4, with a median download speed of 151.37Mbps. This is an impressive increase over the mobile carrier's Q3 speed of 116.14Mbps. Verizon was a distant second with a median download speed of 69.01Mbps, while AT&T come in third with a speed of 65.57Mbps.
While the difference in median upload speeds is far less than download between the three, T-Mobile still claims the top spot with a speed of 12.53Mbps. Once again, Verizon comes in second with a median upload speed of 9.33, and AT&T comes in third with an upload speed of 7.98Mbps.
When it comes to the faster 5G connections, T-Mobile does not take its foot off the pedal in terms of speed. The magenta company had the fastest median 5G download speed in the U.S. at 216.56Mbps during Q4 2022. This was a moderate increase over its 193.06Mbps during Q3, according to Ookla. Once again Verizon clings on to second place, with a slight increase to 127.95Mbps in Q4, with AT&T remaining in third at 85.39Mbps.
Ookla also measures the 5G availability of users on 5G-capable devices that spend the majority of their time on 5G, both roaming and on-network. This time around Ookla says there is no clear winner between T-Mobile at 69.2% and AT&T at 64.5%. Verizon came in a distant third at 34.3%. It should be noted, some providers require a separate plan in order for a 5G-capable device to connect to 5G.
Back in June of 2022, T-Mobile announced that it was able to aggregate three channels of mid-band 5G spectrum, reaching speeds over 3Gbps on its standalone 5G network. This was the first time the test had been performed on a commercial device, a Samsung S22 powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X65 Modem-RF-System, on a live network.
T-Mobile also announced in December of last year that it had reached its year-end goal of covering 260 million people with Ultra Capacity 5G weeks ahead of schedule. With more speed increases coming, and more people being covered by 5G, T-Mobile seems to be positioning itself to stay in the top spot among its rivals for a while longer on the Ookla scoreboard.