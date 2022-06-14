CATEGORIES
home News

T-Mobile Takes 5G To Blistering 3Gbps With Just Mid-Band Spectrum

by Paul LillyTuesday, June 14, 2022, 10:04 AM EDT
T-Mobile cellular tower at night with "5G" written on the image
It was only two months when T-Mobile trounced Verizon and AT&T in a 5G wireless speed test showdown, with Ookla reporting a 191.12Mbps median download speed for the self-proclaimed Un-Carrier. At the time, T-Mobile talked up its earlier investments in mid-band 5G spectrum. Following up on that, T-Mobile announced it was able to aggregate three channels of mid-band 5G spectrum to achieve a speed of over 3Gbps on its standalone 5G network.

According to T-Mobile, the achieved feat is a first on a commercial device, that being a Samsung Galaxy S22 handset powered by Qualcomm's Snadpragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform.

T-Mobile 5G speed benchmark

"This test demonstrates the incredible power of mid-band spectrum and represents another huge step forward for standalone 5G," said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. "Only T-Mobile is delivering a nationwide standalone 5G network to customers today, and we’re blazing a trail with new performance-boosting capabilities that generate incredible speeds and deliver on our vision to create the highest capacity network in the country."

T-Mobile's 5G Carrier Aggregation (NR CA) enables the wireless outfit to combine multiple 5G channels (or carriers) for faster speeds. In this case, T-Mobile merged three 5G channels, including a pair of 100MHz 2.5GHz channels and a 10MHz 1.9GHz channel, to effectively create a speedy 210MHz 5G channel.

According to T-Mobile, this combination is only available on standalone 5G—there's no reliance on 4G. It's also supported on the Snapdragon X65 modem that's part of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and as such, T-Mobile says that Galaxy S22 owners will be among the first to experience a third 1.9GHz 5G channel later this year. Additional devices will be added to the fold "in the near future."
Tags:  T-Mobile, 5G, (NASDAQ:TMUS)
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment