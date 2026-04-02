Breakthrough Memory Chip Can Withstand Extreme Heat Hotter Than Molten Lava
by
Aaron Leong
—
Thursday, April 02, 2026, 11:32 AM EDT
Researchers at the University of Southern California have developed a memory chip that remains fully functional at 700° Celsius (1,300° Fahrenheit), which is at the lower threshold of molten lava. Published in the Science journal, this development is a step towards a robust solution for deploying electronics in extreme environments.
Typically, standard silicon chips begin to fail around 200°C. To solve this physical limitation, the USC team, led by Professor Joshua Yang, engineered a nanoscale sandwich using materials chosen for their extreme durability.
The team's development resulted in a memristor, a nano-component that can both store data and perform logic operations. In this instance, the memristor features a top electrode made of tungsten (which has the highest melting point on the periodic table) and a bottom electrode made of single-atom-thick sheet of graphene. Sandwiched between them is a thin layer of hafnium oxide ceramic. This specific combination has been the secret to the chip's resilience. The USC researchers discovered that tungsten and graphene share a unique surface chemistry; the tungsten atoms are unable to anchor onto the graphene sheet, preventing the migration (i.e. short circuiting) that typically ruins chips at high temperatures.
During testing, the device held data for over 50 hours at 700°C without requiring a refresh and survived more than a billion switching cycles. In fact, the team noted that 700°C was not necessarily the limit of the chip, but rather the maximum temperature their testing equipment could safely reach.
We can imagine that this chip (or at least the manufacturing process) could be a major boon for AI. Most AI tasks rely on a matrix multiplication, which traditional processors handle in a slow, energy-intensive sequence. Because this new device is a memristor, it performs these calculations physically as electricity passes through it, using Ohm’s Law to deliver answers practically instantaneously. This could allow AI systems to run orders of magnitude faster while using significantly less power, even in the blistering heat of an industrial machine or data center.
Then there's the implications of local and space exploration. Current landers sent to the surface of Venus, where temperatures hover around 460°C, survive less than half an hour before their electronics fry. This new chip could enable longer-term robotic missions, as well as more efficient deep-earth drilling for geothermal energy and improved monitoring systems inside nuclear reactors.