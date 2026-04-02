Breakthrough Memory Chip Can Withstand Extreme Heat Hotter Than Molten Lava





During testing, the device held data for over 50 hours at 700°C without requiring a refresh and survived more than a billion switching cycles. In fact, the team noted that 700°C was not necessarily the limit of the chip, but rather the maximum temperature their testing equipment could safely reach.





Credit: Wikimedia Commons



Then there's the implications of local and space exploration. Current landers sent to the surface of Venus, where temperatures hover around 460°C , survive less than half an hour before their electronics fry. This new chip could enable longer-term robotic missions, as well as more efficient deep-earth drilling for geothermal energy and improved monitoring systems inside nuclear reactors.





Main photo credit: University of Michigan