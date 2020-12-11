Halo's Master Chief And Walking Dead Fan Favorites Are Heading To Fortnite







Early in December, Fortnite Season 5 began , and Epic Games got to bring the Mandalorian to the Fortnite Island in hopes of securing the “zero point.” As the season progresses, more hunters are needed to help save the universe. Last night at the Game Awards, Donald Mustard from Epic Games unveiled the next couple of characters joining the hunter squad in the popular battle royale game.

Master Chief





Michonne and Daryl





Overall, these three characters seem to be just the tip of the iceberg, so perhaps we will see more fan-favorite characters coming soon. I must admit, the Master Chief outfit does look pretty cool. In any case, let us know what you think of all these characters coming to Fortnite in the comments below.