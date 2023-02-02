CATEGORIES
Netflix Throws Premium Streaming Subs A Bone After Cracking Down On Password Sharing

by Tim Sweezy Thursday, February 02, 2023, 01:00 PM EDT
Netflix has decided to give those subscribed to its Premium plan an immersive gift ahead of Valentine's Day. The popular streaming platform is adding Netflix spatial audio to the plan, allowing viewers to listen to their favorite shows in the highest quality sound experience available.

While shows such as Stranger Things have been wildly popular for Netflix, the company suffered losses all of last year. Since then, the company has been looking at ways to stop the bleeding. One way has been an attempt to deter password sharing, as well as by adding new features and an ad-based tier to its offerings. Now, the company is adding a spatial audio feature for customers subscribed to its Premium plan.

Netflix describes its spatial audio as bringing an "immersive, cinematic sound experience on any device with no additional equipment required." At this time, it is being offered with more than 700 of the platform's top titles, such as Stranger Things, The Watcher, Wednesday, and Knives Out: Glass Onion.


The video above is meant to allow current customers, and potential future customers, the opportunity to hear the difference for themselves. In a press release, Netflix remarked, "This truly magical sound experience is a game changer for the Premium plan viewing experience, and we're excited to add this capability to other features we already support like 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Netflix Calibrated Mode."

If you are curious as to which titles include the spatial audio feature, you can visit the Netflix website and look for a new spatial audio badge on shows and movies. You can also view a full list of titles with the feature by typing "spatial audio" into the search bar on Netflix.

The spatial audio feature will also be added to upcoming titles, like You, Your Place or Mine, Luther: The Fallen Sun, and Tour de France.

The streaming company says it has learned through research that members would like the option to download Netflix content on more devices. So, another bit of good news for premium members is that instead of only being able to download to four devices, the company is bumping it up to six.
