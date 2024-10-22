CATEGORIES
Netflix Shutters Triple-A Game Studio Led By Former Halo Boss

by Tim SweezyTuesday, October 22, 2024, 10:47 AM EDT
Netflix has reportedly shut down its AAA gaming studio that employed former Blizzard executive producer Chacko Sonny and veteran Halo creative director Joseph Staten. Other gaming veterans who are said to be impacted are former art director at Sony Santa Monica Raphael Grassetti, director of technology Jerry Edsall, and design director Gavin Irby.

For those who are old enough to remember, Netflix, which recently nuked its cheapest ad-free plan, was built on the premise of shipping DVDs to customers via snail mail. While the company decided in 2012 not to jump into shipping rented video games to its customers, it did finally jump into the gaming fray in 2021 after buying Night School Studio.

Since that time, Netflix has acquired a number of other game studios, added free games to play on its mobile app, and games via TV and on Netflix.com. Now, however, the mega streaming company has decided to close down its triple-A gaming studio, possibly signifying it wants to focus more on its mobile gaming aspect.

Staten spoke a while back about his joining Netflix Games, remarking, “In my work life, there’s nothing I love more than collaborating with others to build worlds filled with iconic characters, deep mysteries, and endless adventures.” He added, “So today, I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve joined Netflix Games as creative director for a brand-new triple-A multiplatform game and original IP. Let’s go!”

netflix games gta trilogy

Late last year, Netflix announced it had set its sights on getting into gaming in a big way by obtaining a license for a new Grand Theft Auto game. Up until that point, the company had been focused on mobile games, with titles such as Vikings: Valhalla, Sonic Prime Dash, Bloons TD 6, and World of Goo. Netflix did end up securing Grand Theft Auto: The Triology — The Definitive Edition, which were free to play for Netflix subscribers.

As of right now, there are more than 100 games available via Netflix Games. Many of the available games are based on Netflix’s hit series and films, such as Emily In Paris, Too Hot Too Handle, Virgin River, and upcoming games Chicken Run: Eggstraction and Squid Game: Unleashed.

Netflix did not disclose why it decided to shut down Team Blue, but some insiders are saying it is not an indication the streaming company is looking to get out of gaming. Game File contributor Stephen Totilo remarked on his X account, “Definitely a sign of new leaders pulling back from one big bet, but Netflix still has a bunch more studios and execs seem hyped on growth targets and show tie-in games.”
