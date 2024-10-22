Netflix Shutters Triple-A Game Studio Led By Former Halo Boss
Staten spoke a while back about his joining Netflix Games, remarking, “In my work life, there’s nothing I love more than collaborating with others to build worlds filled with iconic characters, deep mysteries, and endless adventures.” He added, “So today, I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve joined Netflix Games as creative director for a brand-new triple-A multiplatform game and original IP. Let’s go!”
Late last year, Netflix announced it had set its sights on getting into gaming in a big way by obtaining a license for a new Grand Theft Auto game. Up until that point, the company had been focused on mobile games, with titles such as Vikings: Valhalla, Sonic Prime Dash, Bloons TD 6, and World of Goo. Netflix did end up securing Grand Theft Auto: The Triology — The Definitive Edition, which were free to play for Netflix subscribers.
As of right now, there are more than 100 games available via Netflix Games. Many of the available games are based on Netflix’s hit series and films, such as Emily In Paris, Too Hot Too Handle, Virgin River, and upcoming games Chicken Run: Eggstraction and Squid Game: Unleashed.
Netflix did not disclose why it decided to shut down Team Blue, but some insiders are saying it is not an indication the streaming company is looking to get out of gaming. Game File contributor Stephen Totilo remarked on his X account, “Definitely a sign of new leaders pulling back from one big bet, but Netflix still has a bunch more studios and execs seem hyped on growth targets and show tie-in games.”