Netflix Bolsters Streaming Arsenal With Android Games In Battle Royale Versus Apple Arcade





One of Netflix's other major competitors will be Apple and its mobile gaming monthly subscription option Apple Arcade. Apple has proven how good it is at making money in the gaming industry when it made an estimated $8.5 billion in profit from games in 2019. Netflix clearly wants part of that action and will go head to head with Apple after it launches its gaming campaign on iOS in the coming weeks.









One advantage of the Netflix option is that it offers games as part of its regular monthly subscription. So if you already have a Netflix sub that you're paying for, you will have the games available to you now at no extra cost. Like Apple Arcade, there are not in-app purchases and/or microtransactions associated with any of the games.







At launch yesterday subscribers were having to search for and download the games separately. Later today, however, Netflix is supposed to integrate the games so you will have access to them within the Netflix mobile app. This will make it easy and convenient to find all the games Netflix offers via a dedicated games row and games tab where you can select any game for download. This will also be handy in keeping up when it adds more games to its lineup.