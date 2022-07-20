Netflix Bleeds Another 1M Customers, Clarifies Disappointing Detail For Its Ad-Supported Tier





Image Credit: Netflix



"Today, the vast majority of what people watch on Netflix, we can include in the ad-supported tier," stated co-CEO Ted Sarandos. "There are some things that don't - that we're in conversation about with the studios on - but if we launched the product today, the members in the ad tier would have a great experience. We will clear some additional content, but certainly not all of it, but we don't think it's a material holdback to the business."





The takeaway is that all of Netflix's original content should be available on the ad-supported tier, including "Stranger Things," but not the entire streaming catalog. Bummer.

