CATEGORIES
home News

Neptune's Rings Shine Bright And Crystal Clear In Amazing Shot Captured By NASA's Webb Telescope

by Tim SweezyThursday, September 22, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT
neptune ring captured by JWST
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured a gorgeous image of Neptune, its rings, and seven of the planet's moons. One of Neptune's moons shines so brightly, that it could be mistaken for a star.

Neptune was first discovered in 1846 and has enamored astronomers since. The frigid planet is located 30 times farther away from the Sun than Earth, and orbits in the darker region of our solar system. It is considered an ice giant, due to the make-up of the planet's interior, which has a richer make-up of elements heavier than hydrogen and helium than Jupiter and Saturn. Webb recently turned its high-powered instruments toward Neptune and captured a spectacular image of the planet and its moons.

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured Neptune in the past, but often appears to be blue in those images. This is caused by small amounts of gaseous methane which is captured by visible wavelengths. Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) captures images in the near-infrared range from 0.6 to 5 microns. Because of this, Neptune does not appear blue in its images.

neptune map of moons

Webb was also able to capture seven of Neptune's moons in its recent images. The brightest, Triton, can be seen at the top of the image and has the signature six-pointed diffraction spikes often seen in other images captured by Webb. This diffraction occurs when the space telescope captures extremely bright objects, such as stars. Triton is covered in a frozen sheen of condensed nitrogen, which in turn reflects around 70 percent of the sunlight that hits it. The moon actually appears brighter than Neptune in the image, because the planet's atmosphere is darkened by methane absorption at the wavelengths used by Webb.

JWST is slated to continue studying Neptune and its unusual moon, Triton, in the coming year. The observatory was able to reveal a continuous band of high-latitude clouds surrounding the planet's southern pole in its most recent images. In future studies, astronomers are hopeful Webb will reveal even more.
Tags:  space, NASA, planet, jwst, neptune
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming Rig Platform
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment