Naughty Dog Says Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Is Its Wildest Game Yet
The story follows Jordan A. Mun, a bounty hunter who ended up stranded on a mysterious world called Sempiria, while in search of a valuable target. Sempiria is a distant and dangerous world that has remained without communication with the rest of the universe for 600 years. Anyone who has decided to venture there has never been heard from again, as the story goes.
While Naughty Dog is keeping other details close to the vest, what’s plainly obvious is that this game is oozing with style. It has a retro-futuristic vibe, with Jordan’s spaceship having several CRT monitors that she uses to communicate with her agent. Meanwhile, the cockpit has buttons and an interface straight out of Back to the Future, complete with an audio system that uses discs.
Music appears to be a point of focus for the development team. Part of the announcement includes information regarding the involvement of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who are creating an original score for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. One of the songs the pair has worked on is featured in the game’s debut trailer.
It’s exciting to see Naughty Dog working on a new franchise after spending over a decade on The Last of Us. This new project looks promising, although it will probably be a few years before gamers can get their hands on it. No release date has been announced.