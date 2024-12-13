CATEGORIES
home News

FromSoftware Unveils Elden Ring Nightreign, A Co-Op Survival Spinoff

by Alan VelascoFriday, December 13, 2024, 10:06 AM EDT
elden ring nightreign hero
Geoff Keighley was able to secure several surprise game announcements for The Game Awards this year, although one of the announcements that got gamers buzzing is FromSoftware’s Elden Ring Nightreign. Even more surprising is how quickly the game is slated for release after DLC hit earlier this year. Bandai Namco plans for it to launch in 2025 on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

It’s a standalone multiplayer co-op experience where players will be tasked with taking down the Nightlord. It will be possible to play solo, but banding together in squads of three will make the journey slightly less perilous. During their journey players will need to contend with a three day-and-night cycle, where the map constantly changes, and a new boss must be dispatched at the end of each day.


FromSoftware has created a parallel universe to the events that unfolded in Elden Ring. This new experience will take place in Limveld, a world where the map shrinks as it’s affected by the Night’s Tide. As the map gets smaller, players will need to make decisions about how to progress and what enemies to fight.

Failing to complete the grueling challenge of taking down the Nightlord won’t mean needing to start from scratch. At the end of a failed run players will be granted relics that will give them the ability to customize and upgrade their character. Each of these characters will have their own unique abilities and ultimate moves.

Elden Ring has received multiple mods over the years that enable co-op gaming for the community, so it makes sense that FromSoftware decided to create the experience players have been pining for. Hopefully the game doesn’t hit any delays and that gamers can enjoy this new experience sooner rather than later.
Tags:  Gaming, multiplayer, fromsoftware, elden-ring, elden ring: nightreign
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment