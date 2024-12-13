FromSoftware Unveils Elden Ring Nightreign, A Co-Op Survival Spinoff
It’s a standalone multiplayer co-op experience where players will be tasked with taking down the Nightlord. It will be possible to play solo, but banding together in squads of three will make the journey slightly less perilous. During their journey players will need to contend with a three day-and-night cycle, where the map constantly changes, and a new boss must be dispatched at the end of each day.
FromSoftware has created a parallel universe to the events that unfolded in Elden Ring. This new experience will take place in Limveld, a world where the map shrinks as it’s affected by the Night’s Tide. As the map gets smaller, players will need to make decisions about how to progress and what enemies to fight.
Failing to complete the grueling challenge of taking down the Nightlord won’t mean needing to start from scratch. At the end of a failed run players will be granted relics that will give them the ability to customize and upgrade their character. Each of these characters will have their own unique abilities and ultimate moves.
Elden Ring has received multiple mods over the years that enable co-op gaming for the community, so it makes sense that FromSoftware decided to create the experience players have been pining for. Hopefully the game doesn’t hit any delays and that gamers can enjoy this new experience sooner rather than later.