NASA's Webb Finds Alien Worlds Colliding Hard Enough To Vaporize Rock
by
Aaron Leong
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Friday, October 02, 2026, 11:16 AM EDT
Observations from NASA's Webb telescope have revealed detailed chemical fingerprints from catastrophic, planet-shattering collisions in other solar systems, which in turn offer a peek into how worlds like Earth might have formed and evolved.
Published in The Astrophysical Journal, research led by Dr. Kate Su of the Space Science Institute in Colorado analyzed a sample of 21 extreme debris disks, i.e. dust-filled belts surrounding young stars that occur from ongoing planetary smashups. Even though the transition from gas-rich planetary nurseries to quiet star systems is a standard evolutionary arc, extreme debris disks remain extremely rare, appearing around only about 1% of young stars. Using Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) with archival data from the retired Spitzer Space Telescope, Su and her team decoded the mineral signatures wrought from these violent impacts.
Webb’s imaging allowed the researchers to classify the debris into two chemical categories: silica-rich and silica-poor. Silica-rich disks contain materials resembling volcanic glass or obsidian, produced when high-energy collisions between young Mars-sized planets generate enough heat to vaporize rock. Conversely, silica-poor disks contain minerals like forsterite (similar to the olivine mineral found in Hawaiian green sand beaches), which points to less energetic, grazing collisions between smaller, Moon-sized bodies.
Crucially, the timing of these events reveals an evolutionary timeline for planetary growth. Silica-rich disks were detected exclusively around stars younger than 300 million years, closely matching models of early planetary formation, including the giant impact theory surrounding our solar system, in which a Mars-sized protoplanet named Theia struck Earth roughly 100 million years after the Sun’s birth, vaporizing mantle rock and flinging out the debris that ultimately coalesced into the Moon.
Silica-poor disks, however, persist across much older stellar systems and display erratic fluctuations in infrared brightness. It's believed that these lingering dust clouds stem from secondary impacts and dynamic orbital instabilities long after initial planet building ceases. For instance, in our own solar system's history, a similar late-stage event occurred during the Late Heavy Bombardment, when migrating gas giants reshaped inner planetary orbits and triggered a wave of destructive asteroid and planetesimal collisions.