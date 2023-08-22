NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 Space Station Mission Is A Go For Launch With An Exciting Trailer
Members of NASA's SpaceX Crew 7 mission are on track for liftoff this Friday, August 25, 2023, as the crew clears its Flight Readiness Review. The space agency also shared intriguing insight into how the crew has been preparing for the upcoming mission on YouTube.
On Aug. 20, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon Endurance spacecraft was rolled out to Launch Complex 39A.The crew will take part in a dry dress rehearsal ahead of a static fire test in preparation for liftoff. Then, this coming Friday, members of the SpaceX Crew 7 mission will position themselves inside the Dragon Endurance spacecraft for a ride of a lifetime atop a Falcon 9 rocket to be launched into space.
Crew members are NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, Commander, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, pilot, Mission Specialist Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscomos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov. The four astronauts will fly to the International Space Station as part of NASA's eighth human spaceflight mission on SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft.
The crew arrived at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida this past Sunday to begin final preparations for the launch. Before arriving, they underwent two weeks in quarantine as part of the flight crew health stabilization procedure.
"All four of us are so proud to represent what is possible when we come together. The main purpose of the International Space Station is to perform science, and that comes in many different forms," remarked Commander Jasmin Moghbeli in the official trailer for the upcoming mission that NASA shared on YouTube. Moghbeli concluded by remarking, "Ultimately everything we do is to benefit the Earth."
The upcoming launch of the SpaceX Crew 7 mission can be viewed live on NASA TV, with liftoff scheduled for 3:49am on August 25, 2023. If all goes to plan, there will be a post-launch news conference held at approximately 5:30am.