NASA’s New Telescope Begins A Million-Mile Hunt For Cosmic Secrets

The Nancy Grace Roman Telescope taking off onboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket - Image: NASA/John Kraus

NASA’s newest flagship observatory, the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, has launched as scheduled on a mission to map the universe, hunt for distant planets, and unravel the cosmic mysteries of dark energy and dark matter.





The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is named after NASA's first chief astronomer - Image: NASA



The observatory lifted off on August 30 at 7:26 a.m. EDT aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Roughly 70 minutes after launch, control transitioned to NASA’s Deep Space Network as the spacecraft began its three-month, 930,000-mile (1.5 million km) journey to the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point (L2), the same gravitationally stable region that currently hosts the JWST. Over its five-year primary mission, Roman will scan vast swaths of space to construct an unprecedented cosmic atlas, measuring light from as many as one billion galaxies to trace how the universe expanded over time.





Roman being encapsulated in the rocket's payload fairing at Kennedy Space Center - Image: NASA/Sydney Rohde



The observatory honors Dr. Nancy Grace Roman (1925–2018), NASA’s first chief astronomer who was instrumental in establishing the agency’s space-based astronomy program and advocating for the Hubble Space Telescope.

Operating with a high-gain antenna, Roman will transmit roughly 1.4 terabytes of raw science data back to Earth every day, the highest daily data volume of any NASA astrophysics mission in history. NASA says that "machine learning, artificial intelligence, and citizen scientists" will be onboard to help sift through all that data to flag items for astronomers to study.

Roman carries a revolutionary Coronagraph Instrument equipped with self-flexing mirrors and masks capable of suppressing starlight by a factor of up to one billion, allowing astronomers to directly view the faint light of orbiting exoplanets.

Weighing 18,000 pounds and spanning 42 feet long by 14 feet wide, Roman’s main camera is powered by 18 individual 4K infrared detectors, each roughly the size of a saltine cracker.