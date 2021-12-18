NASA’s JunoCam Captured These Amazing Views Of Jupiter And Sounds Of Its Moon





The recording is from a flyby of Juno as it passed close to Ganymede on June 7, 2021. The actual sound heard was derived from Juno's Waves instrument, which tunes in to electric and magnetic radio waves produced in Jupiter's magnetosphere. As NASA reported, "Their frequency was then shifted into the audio range to make the radio track." The audio was captured as Juno made its 34th trip around Jupiter. The spacecraft was approximately 645 miles (1,038 kilometers) of the moon's surface while traveling at a speed of about 41,600 mph (67,000 kph).



