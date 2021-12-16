NASA Perseverance Mars Rover Excites Scientists With Surprising Volcanic Discoveries On Red Planet





The instrument that finally gave scientists the answer they had been searching for was the Planetary Instrument for X-ray Lithochemistry, or PIXL. Once the drill at the end of Perseverance's robotic arm cuts into or grinds a rock's surface, instruments such as PIXL can then take over and perform analysis of the exposed rock.





PIXL uses X-ray fluorescence to map the elemental composition of rocks. It was on November 12th, that during analysis on a South Seitah rock that the team had chosen to take a core sample from that PIXL found data showing the rock nicknamed "Brac" to consist of an unusual abundance of large olivine crystals immersed in pyroxene crystals.





Farley added, "A good geology student will tell you that such a texture indicates the rock formed when crystals grew and settled in a slowly cooling magma—for example a thick lava flow, lava lake, or magma chamber. The rock was then altered by water several times, making it a treasure trove that will allow future scientists to date events in Jezero, better understanding the period in which water was more common on its surface, and reveal the early history of the planet."