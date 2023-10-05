NASA's Artemis 3 Astronauts Will Blast Off In Style With Spacesuits Designed By Prada
Axiom Space has partnered with an Italian luxury fashion house to design NASA's lunar spacesuits for the Artemis III mission, and the devil is in the details. Axiom Space announced yesterday that it has partnered with none other than Prada to design the lunar spacesuits.
Artemis III is planned for 2025 and will place humans back on the surface of the Moon for the first time since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. NASA's astronauts will do so in comfort and style as they step back onto the lunar surface.
"We are thrilled to partner with Prada on the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit," remarked Michael Suffredini, CEO of Axiom Space. "Prada's technical expertise with raw materials, manufacturing techniques, and innovative design concepts will bring advanced technologies instrumental in ensuring not only the comfort of astronauts on the lunar surface, but also the much-needed human factors considerations absent from legacy spacesuits."
The Axiom Space system team will work alongside Prada's engineers throughout the design process. Together, they will develop solutions for materials and design features that will protect against the unique challenges of space and the lunar environment.
Prada Group Marketing Director Lorenzo Bertelli commented, "We are honored to be a part of this historic mission with Axiom Space. Our decades of experimentation, cutting-edge technology, and design know-how - which started back in the 90's with Luna Rossa challenging for the America's cup - will now be applied to the design of a spacesuit for the Artemis era."
The teams from Axiom Space and Prada will build upon the AxEMU spacesuit. According to a press release from Axiom Space, they will provide astronauts with advanced capabilities for space exploration while offering NASA commercially developed human systems that are needed to access, live, and work on and around the Moon. The spacesuits must be designed to withstand the harsh lunar environment, and be functional and flexible simultaneously. The teams plan on using innovative technologies and designs to create a spacesuit that will enable greater exploration of the lunar surface than ever before.
Bertelli summed up the spacesuit collaboration, remarking, "It is a true celebration of the power of human creativity and innovation to advance civilization."