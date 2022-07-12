Biden Shares Spectacular Deep Space Telescope Image Ahead Of Today's Big NASA Event





NASA is set to release the first set of full-color images of deep space taken with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) during a live broadcast event today. However, yesterday President Biden offered up a surprise unveil, sharing the very first official image (or more to come) during a briefing at the White House. "This is the oldest documented light in the history of the universe from 13 billion—let me say that again—13 billion years ago, Biden said.

