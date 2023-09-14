NASA Will Detail Its Yearly UFO Findings Today And You Can Watch Live





The term UAP, which replaced the long-held acronym of Unidentified Flying Object ( UFO ), is defined as "observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective," according to NASA.





The space agency stated that since there are a limited number of high-quality observations of UAP, it is "currently impossible to draw scientific conclusions about the nature of such events." For this reason, NASA put together an Independent Study Team to examine UAP from a scientific perspective, focusing primarily on how NASA can utilize data and the tools science provides to advance the understanding of such events moving forward.





It is important to note that the team did not look at past observations. The report scheduled to be shared today is meant to inform NASA on what possible data could be collected in future observations, and how it needs to be managed to shed more light on UAP. Team members comprised 16 people, said to be some of the world's leading scientists, data and artificial intelligence practitioners, and aerospace safety experts, who are all active in the UAP community.