Former Military Intelligence Officer Hints Aliens Are Real In UFO Testimony To Congress
A former military intelligence officer sat in front of a Congressional subcommittee yesterday and delivered testimony that hinted the American government has been hiding proof of alien life for decades. David Grusch, who served as a representative on two Pentagon task forces investigating Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), gave his testimony alongside two former fighter pilots who said they had firsthand experiences with UAP.
Congress has been trying to give whistleblowers, like David Grusch, an easier path to sharing information concerning UAP. In the past, many have been shunned in their field of work or retaliated against after coming forward with controversial first-hand experiences. Last year, Rep. Mike Gallagher proposed an amendment that would give immunity to anyone who comes forward with such information. As members of Congress begin to embrace wanting to know more about what the government may be hiding from the public, it has led to more and more people stepping forward, like Grusch and the two former fighter pilots, with shocking, and for some listening, unbelievable accounts.
In his testimony, Grusch told lawmakers that he was informed of "a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program" while he worked to examine questionable classified programs. He added that he was often denied access to those programs, and went as far as accusing the military of misappropriating funds to keep those involved from any congressional oversight. His testimony also included accounts of interviews with individuals who were said to have had direct knowledge of aircraft with "nonhuman" origins, and that alien "biologics" were in fact recovered along with some of the aircraft.
After members of both parties questioned Grusch and how they should move forward with their investigation, Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee remarked, "We're going to uncover the cover-up, and I hope this is just the beginning of many more hearings and many more people coming forward about this."
Not everyone was convinced by Grusch's testimony yesterday, however. There were more than a few comments on various social media posts that said his accounts were not believable due to not having any proof to back up his claims. Others voiced their opinion that the government was not hiding alien UAP, but rather its own secret aircraft programs it was wanting to keep out of the public eye and hidden from other countries.
The Congressional panel also heard testimony from Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot who has previously spoken out about his encounters with UAP on training missions, and David Fravor, who saw a large unidentified object in what is now well known as the "Tic Tac" video during a flight in 2004.
Graves described his encounters as "dark grey or black cubes ... inside of a clear sphere, where the apex or tips of the cubes were touching the inside of that sphere." He remarked that UAP sightings were "not rare or isolated." Graves added, "If everyone could see the sensor and video data I witnessed, our national conversation would change."
Fravor added to the conversation, "I think what we experienced was, like I said, well beyond the material science and the capabilities that we had at the time, that we have currently or that we're going to have in the next 10 to 20 years."
Rep. Genn Grothman, the subcommittee chairman, concluded after the testimony, "Several of us are going to look forward to getting some answers in a more confidential setting. I assume some legislation will come out of this."