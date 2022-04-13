NASA Spots The Largest Icy Comet Ever And It's Barreling Towards Earth At 22K MPH

The gargantuan comet, C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein) has a nucleus that is approximately 50 times larger than other known comets and has a mass that is estimated to be an astounding 500 trillion tons. This means it has a mass a hundred thousand times greater than the mass of a typical comet found closer to the Sun.





A recent Twitter post by NASA Hubble said the comet is traveling at a breakneck speed of 22,000 miles per hour. It's also headed in our general direction, but no need to sound the alarm—it will never get closer than 1 billion miles away from the Sun, or a distance slightly farther than Saturn. Previously the record was held by comet C/2022 VQ94, which has a nucleus estimated to be about 60 miles across.

Image Credit: NASA

