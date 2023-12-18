NASA Solves Yearlong Mystery Of Missing Tomatoes On ISS And Shares Saucy Photo

While Rubio spent a record-breaking 371 days onboard ISS, he also conducted another “a-peeling” experiment for the VEG-05 study. The experiment addressed the need for a continuous fresh-food production system in space, and used the space station’s Veggie facility to grow dwarf tomatoes, while testing out the impact of light quality and fertilizer on fruit production, microbial food safety, nutritional value, and taste tests by crew members.

The rogue tomatoes will not be making a trip to Earth, as they have already been discarded. However, according to NASA, Plant Habitat-03 will be returning to Earth during the upcoming splashdown of SpaceX’s 29th commercial resupply mission. The habitat is one of the first multi-generational plant studies to be conducted aboard the space station, and could aid researchers in assessing whether genetic adaptations in one generation of plants grown in space can transfer to the next.