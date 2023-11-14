CATEGORIES
home News

NASA's $100K Toolbag Lost In Space Can Be Seen With A Pair Of Binoculars

by Tim SweezyTuesday, November 14, 2023, 09:52 AM EDT
hero nasa space walk
A NASA toolbag worth an estimated $100,000 is floating in space after being lost during a recent spacewalk from the International Space Station (ISS), and it can be seen from Earth with the aid of a pair of binoculars. Astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara were conducting maintenance on the space station when the toolbag escaped the duo.

Moghbeli and O'Hara were removing electronics gear and replacing hardware supporting the station's solar arrays during their November 1st spacewalk. The two astronauts arrived at the space station earlier this year and are both crew members of Expedition 70. It was the first spacewalk for both astronauts.

nasa space walk iss
Image from the November 1, 2023, spacewalk.

According to EarthSky, the elusive toolbag is orbiting Earth just ahead of the International Space Station. Due to the brightness of the bag, it can be seen with a pair of binoculars at around magnitude +6. It is estimated that the bag will remain in orbit for a few months before disintegrating in Earth's atmosphere. Preliminary estimates show that the toolbag should reenter Earth's atmosphere around March 2024.

Luckily, the toolbag was no longer needed for the remainder of the spacewalk. Flight controllers eyed the bag using external station cameras, with Mission Control analyzing the bag's trajectory and determining the risk of the toolbag hitting the space station as being low and that it required no further action on the part of the astronauts.

Anyone wishing to try and catch a glimpse of the toolbag should observe the trajectory of the ISS, and then scan the sky in the area just ahead of the space station. As the bag loses height, it should appear between two and four minutes ahead of the ISS during the next few days.

For those who may be wondering if this is the first time for an astronaut to lose a toolbag, it is not. On November 18, 2008, astronaut Heidi Stefanyshyn-Piper performed a similar repair and accidentally lost a toolbag during her spacewalk.
Tags:  space, NASA, iss, space debris, spacewalk
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment