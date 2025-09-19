NASA's Hubble Captures Carnage Of A White Dwarf Devouring A Pluto-Sized Object





Hubble has captured a dense, burned-out star in the act of consuming a Pluto-like object. Happening some 260 light years from Earth, the new observation, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, revealed a white dwarf, the stellar corpse of a Sun-like star, feasting on a planetary fragment torn from its own system's outer reaches.











The study, led by lead analyst Snehalata Sahu of the University of Warwick, challenges previous assumptions about how planetary systems evolve as their central stars die. Sahu commented that "we did not expect to find water or other icy content. This is because the comets and Kuiper Belt-like objects are thrown out of their planetary systems early, as their stars evolve into white dwarfs. But here, we are detecting this very volatile-rich material. This is surprising for astronomers studying white dwarfs as well as exoplanets, planets outside our solar system."







