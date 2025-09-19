NASA's Hubble Captures Carnage Of A White Dwarf Devouring A Pluto-Sized Object
With the aid of Hubble’s Cosmic Origins Spectrograph, the research team analyzed the chemical makeup of the debris spiraling onto the white dwarf and the resulting "carnage" was nothing short of surprising. The fragments were found to be rich in volatile substances, including carbon, sulfur, nitrogen, and a high concentration of water ice. The presence of water ice, a key component of our solar system's icy dwarf planets, was particularly significant. The team calculated that the debris was composed of roughly 64% water ice, suggesting its origin as a massive, icy body, a.k.a. exo-Pluto.
Further strengthening the case is the detection of nitrogen. The amount of nitrogen found in the stellar debris set a new record for observations of this kind, aligning perfectly with what is known about Pluto's own nitrogen-rich surface.
The dazzling observation was only possible due to Hubble's unique sensitivity to ultraviolet light. While the white dwarf would appear unremarkable in visible light, the ultraviolet spectrum revealed the chemical trail of the debris. Scientists now hope to use the James Webb Space Telescope to conduct follow-up observations with its infrared hardware, which could provide even more insights into the chemical processes at play.