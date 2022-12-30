CATEGORIES
home News

NASA Seeks Private Sector Help To Extend Hubble's Life Span For Deep Space Exploration

by Tim SweezyFriday, December 30, 2022, 10:26 AM EDT
hubble galaxies
NASA is seeking interest and ideas in developing capabilities to re-boost the orbit of a satellite. The space agency is considering utilizing the Hubble Space Telescope for a demonstration in the next few years.

NASA, other federal agencies, and commercial entities have an ever-increasing number of aging on-orbit satellites. This presents an increasing need to service, re-locate, de-orbit, dispose of, or otherwise manage them once the satellite's mission is complete. NASA recognizes that commercial space industry companies such as SpaceX and Blue Origin are developing and maturing space technologies and capabilities. For this reason, the space agency is seeking a partnership that will demonstrate capabilities to operate and provide in-space services, in particular, re-boosting the Hubble Space Telescope.

Hubble continues to provide proof that it is still a viable scientific satellite. The spacecraft, however, is predicted to reach a 500km orbit around 2025. Once it does, there is a risk that a rendezvous would be much more difficult. Unless Hubble is re-boosted to a higher altitude, it will reenter the Earth's atmosphere in the mid-2030s.

hubble space telescope
Hubble Space Telescope

The space agency and SpaceX signed an unfunded Space Act Agreement on September 22, 2022, according to a post on NASA's website. The agreement is to study the feasibility of a SpaceX and Polaris Program idea to boost Hubble into a higher orbit with the Dragon spacecraft, at no cost to the government.

While SpaceX proposed the study in order to gain a better understanding of the technical challenges associated with servicing missions, it is non-exclusive, and other companies may propose similar studies with different rockets or spacecraft.

"This study is an exciting example of the innovative approaches NASA is exploring through private-public partnerships," remarked Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. "As our fleet grows, we want to explore a wide range of opportunities to support the most robust, superlative science missions possible."

spacex dragon
SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour

NASA utilized the space shuttle five times to service and re-boost Hubble. The final servicing mission for Hubble was in 2009, with NASA retiring its shuttle fleet in 2011.

NASA expects the study to last up to six months, during which time the team will collect technical data from both Hubble and the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. This data will allow the agency to decide if it would be possible to safely rendezvous, dock, and move Hubble into a more stable orbit.

"SpaceX and the Polaris Program want to expand the boundaries of current technology and explore how commercial partnerships can creatively solve challenging, complex problems," stated Jessica Jensen, Vice President of Customer Operations & Integration at SpaceX. "Missions such as servicing Hubble would help us expand space capabilities to ultimately help all of us achieve our goals of becoming a space-faring, multiplanetary civilization."
Tags:  space, NASA, satelite, SpaceX, hubble-telescope
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment