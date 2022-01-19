NASA Livestreams Russian Spacewalk To Install ISS Module, Watch It Here

NASA will be livestreaming Russian cosmonauts as they go on a spacewalk outside the International Space Station today. The two cosmonauts will be preparing the new Prichal module for future Russian spacecraft.
The relationship between the US and Russia has seen its better days here on Earth. The political landscape between the two nations is strained at best. However, NASA is doing its best to keep relations between the two as peaceful as possible. Even after Russia destroyed one of its own satellites last year with an ASAT, which later delayed a different spacewalk
in late November.
NASA
knows that its relationship with Russia is vital in keeping ISS operational, and wants to extend the life of the space station until at least 2030. Maintaining a Russian partnership for the ISS has “yielded countless discoveries and enabled research not possible on Earth,” NASA asserted in a statement to The Washington Post recently.
Part of maintaining ISS includes getting the new Russian docking module ready, which NASA will be livestreaming today as the two cosmonauts perform their spacewalk. You can watch it right here...
The five-ton Prichal docking module arrived at ISS in late November of last year. The spacecraft docked to the Nauka module on the Earth-facing side of the Russian segment. Prichal, named for a Russian word for pier, will add five more available docking ports in order to accommodate multiple Russian spacecraft and provide fuel transfer capability to the Nauka module. Nauka will serve as a new science facility, docking port, and spacewalk airlock for future missions.
The two cosmonauts, Expedition 66 Commander Anton Skaplerov and Flight Engineer Pyotr Dubrov of Roscosmos, will be installing two handrails, rendezvous antennas, a television camera, and docking targets on Prichal. During the spacewalk, Shkaplerov will be wearing a spacesuit with red stripes, and Dubrov will be wearing a spacesuit with blue stripes. Views from the cameras will be designated with the number 22 for Shkaplerov, and the number 16 for Dubrov.
The spacewalk
began at 7:17 a.m. EST, and is scheduled to last approximately 7 1/2 hours. You can view the livestream above in this article, via the NASA app, or on its website.