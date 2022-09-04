NASA Invites You To Explore Our Solar System With Its New 3D Eyes
NASA has revamped its "Eyes on the Solar System" 3D visualization tool, making it easier to traverse the solar system in more interactive manner. Since its creation two years ago, the tool has seen many updates that include better controls, improved navigation, and new opportunities to learn about the cosmos.
As we continue to await the launch of Artemis I, many may wish they could travel along as the unmanned spacecraft makes its voyage. Well, NASA has taken that into consideration, as well as many other missions that one might want to check on in real-time. Eyes on the Solar System is a 3D visualization tool that allows users to peek in on a plethora of cosmic wonders throughout our solar system. And now, NASA has made it even easier to do so.
Once Artemis I is finally launched on its upcoming maiden voyage, those who want to ride along will be able to see the spacecraft in real time utilizing the software as well. From the moment it lifts off, to the time it returns to Earth, Eyes on the Solar System will be right there to allow you to experience and enjoy the ride.