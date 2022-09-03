NASA’s Artemis 1 Is Go For A Second Launch Attempt But Still Troubled, Catch It LIVE Here
The Artemis program has been one of the most anticipated in recent history. Artemis I is an unmanned mission that will lay the groundwork for future launches that will include putting humans back on the surface of the Moon, and eventually Mars. It was first scheduled to take place on August 29, 2022, but was delayed due to a critical engine issue.
Monday an issue with an engine bleed occurred that caused NASA to scrub its first attempt at launching Artemis. When asked what an engine bleed was, NASA responded, "An engine bleed is part of our regular pre-launch operations to prepare the engines. Teams prefer to not put super cold fuel in warm engines, so we run liquid nitrogen through them first to chill them down." Now, it seems that the team has encountered a different issue ahead of today's expected launch.
The launch window is still scheduled to open at 2:17 p.m. EST, as NASA continues to try and correct the quick disconnect issue. You can watch live above via NASA's Official YouTube channel.
You can stay up to date with the launch of Artemis I here on HotHardware, as we will update this page if anything changes.
**UPDATE 11:30 a.m. EST 9/3/2022** NASA has confirmed that today's launch has been postponed via its Twitter account. It stated, "The #Artemis I mission to the Moon has been postponed. Teams attempted to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel into the rocket, but were unsuccessful."