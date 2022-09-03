CATEGORIES
home News

NASA’s Artemis 1 Is Go For A Second Launch Attempt But Still Troubled, Catch It LIVE Here

by Tim SweezySaturday, September 03, 2022, 11:07 AM EDT
artemis 1
NASA's Artemis I is scheduled for liftoff later today, as long as teams can overcome fueling issues. As of right now, launch is set for 2:17 p.m. (ET) and you can watch live below.

The Artemis program has been one of the most anticipated in recent history. Artemis I is an unmanned mission that will lay the groundwork for future launches that will include putting humans back on the surface of the Moon, and eventually Mars. It was first scheduled to take place on August 29, 2022, but was delayed due to a critical engine issue.

Monday an issue with an engine bleed occurred that caused NASA to scrub its first attempt at launching Artemis. When asked what an engine bleed was, NASA responded, "An engine bleed is part of our regular pre-launch operations to prepare the engines. Teams prefer to not put super cold fuel in warm engines, so we run liquid nitrogen through them first to chill them down." Now, it seems that the team has encountered a different issue ahead of today's expected launch.

A liquid hydrogen leak is now the culprit that is hampering attempts at launching Artemis I. There seems to be a reoccurring leak in a cavity between the ground and flight side plates of a quick disconnect in the engine section. At this time, teams are discussing possible troubleshooting attempts. At the time of this writing, the team is once again attempting to warm up the quick disconnect to try and reset the seal.

The launch window is still scheduled to open at 2:17 p.m. EST, as NASA continues to try and correct the quick disconnect issue. You can watch live above via NASA's Official YouTube channel.

You can stay up to date with the launch of Artemis I here on HotHardware, as we will update this page if anything changes.

**UPDATE 11:30 a.m. EST 9/3/2022** NASA has confirmed that today's launch has been postponed via its Twitter account. It stated, "The #Artemis I mission to the Moon has been postponed. Teams attempted to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel into the rocket, but were unsuccessful."
Tags:  NASA, moon, space travel, rocket launch, artemis i
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming Rig Platform
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment