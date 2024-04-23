CATEGORIES
home News

Mystery Solved: NASA Fixes Voyager 1 Probe After Months Of Gibberish Chatter

by Tim SweezyTuesday, April 23, 2024, 09:53 AM EDT
hero nasa voyager 1 render
NASA has solved a mystery with its Voyager 1 probe that had engineers baffled for a time. Now, for the first time in five months, NASA can check the health and status of the most distant human-made object in existence.

The issue arose last November, when three of Voyager 1’s onboard computers, called the flight data system (FDS) stopped performing properly. While the spacecraft was receiving and executing commands sent from Earth, the FDS was not communicating properly with one of the probe’s subsystems, called the telemetry modulation unit (TMU). This caused Voyager 1 to be unable to send any science or engineering data back to the team on Earth.

What the team discovered was that a single chip responsible for storing a portion of the FDS memory is no longer operational. It is the loss of that code which caused the science and engineering data to become unusable. This created another problem due to the fact the team cannot repair the chip, and there is no single location large enough to store the section of code in its entirety.

voyager 1 tweet

The sleuths then changed their caps back to being engineers and came up with a plan to divide the affected code into sections and then store those sections in different places in the FDS. However, in order to make the new plan work, the team also needed to adjust those code sections to make sure that they all still function as a whole. They also had to update any references to the location of that code in other parts of the FDS memory.

Once the code had found its new home, the team was elated to find the solution had worked. The confirmation came on April 20, when for the first time in five months they could check the health and status of the spacecraft. To quote Matt Damon's character in The Martian, NASA's engineers essentially had to "science the s**t out of this" to fix Voyager 1.

However, the job is not done. NASA remarked that during the coming weeks, the team will move and adjust the other affected portions of the FDS software, which include the portions that will start returning science data.

It is amazing that both Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 are still sending back data after being launched in 1977. The twin spacecraft’s original mission was to explore Jupiter and Saturn, but went on to explore Uranus and Neptune as well. Now the duo are both on the Voyager Interstellar Mission (VIM), during which they will explore the outermost edge of the Sun’s domain, and beyond.
Tags:  space, NASA, spacecraft, voyager 1
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment