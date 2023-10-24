CATEGORIES
home News

NASA Sent An Important Software Patch 12 Billion Miles To Its 1977 Voyager Probes

by Aaron LeongTuesday, October 24, 2023, 10:06 AM EDT
hero voyager2
The furthest human spacecraft from earth—Voyager 1 and 2—are still getting software updates more than 12 billion miles away, which should help keep the probes operational for many years to come. Smartphone companies can learn a thing or two here.

It all started in 2022 when Voyager 1 began sending garbled data back to Earth. Craft functions were not affected, but the attitude articulation and control system (AACS) was erroneously misdirecting commands from mission control into computer memory rather than carrying them out.

Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) engineers couldn't determine the cause, but were able to confirm that the AACS had switched to an incorrect mode. To stop that from happening again, the agency dispatched a software fix. Suzanne Dodd, JPL's Voyager project manager commented in a media release, “This patch is like an insurance policy that will protect us in the future and help us keep these probes going as long as possible." She added that “these are the only spacecraft to ever operate in interstellar space, so the data they’re sending back is uniquely valuable to our understanding of our local universe.”

voyager trajectories

Sending a patch in this case has obvious challenges. Voyager 2 is receiving the fix first (as a testbed for Voyager 1, which NASA sees as more operationally more important), so at its current distance of 12 billion miles from Earth, the data transmission takes over 18 hours to get to the craft. Beside the communication lag time and age of the probe—45 years young—the risk of data corruption or unplanned effects on Voyager 2 needed to be minimized. Therefore, agency engineers have combed through the code through its writing and review processes. 

After uploading the patch, the team inspected the AACS readings to ensure that it's operating in the correct mode on October 20. We won't know until Oct. 28 for the engineers to greenlight the AACS for operation and issue their first command to the system.
Tags:  NASA, software-update, voyager-2, voyager-1
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment