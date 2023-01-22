CATEGORIES
home News

NASA Astronauts Complete Exciting Spacewalk In Prep For New ISS Solar Array

by Tim SweezySunday, January 22, 2023, 12:33 PM EDT
hero iss spacewalk wakata mann
Two Expedition 68 crew members completed the first spacewalk from the International Space Station (ISS) yesterday. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata completed work left over from a previous spacewalk.

Wakata and Mann began preparation for the spacewalk by turning on batteries inside their Extravehicular Mobility Units (EMUs), or spacesuits. The pair of astronauts then performed the installation of two mounting platforms as part of a planned solar array augmentation on the starboard side of the space station's truss, according to a NASA blog post.


Mann and Wakata completed the work left over from a previous spacewalk on the 1B power channel, and started the installation of a mounting platform on the 1A power channel. The modification kits being installed will enable the future installation of a roll-out solar array.

While the current solar arrays are functioning properly, NASA says they are beginning to show signs of degradation. In order to ensure there is sufficient power for NASA's exploration technology demonstrations for Artemis and beyond, the space agency is augmenting six of the eight existing power channels with new solar arrays. The new solar arrays will be a larger version of the Roll-Out Solar Array (ROSA) technology. Boeing, Spectrolab, and Deployable Space Systems (DSS) are providing the new arrays.

astronauts mann and wakata
NASA astronaut Mann and Japan astronaut Wakata

NASA stated, "The new solar arrays will be positioned in front of six of the current arrays, and will use the existing sun tracking, power distribution, and channelization. This approach is similar to the one used to upgrade the station's external television cameras to high definition, using the existing power and control mechanisms."

The spacewalk, which lasted 7 hours and 21 minutes, marked the 258th spacewalk in support of space station assembly, upgrades, and maintenance. It was also the first spacewalk for both Mann and Wakata.
Tags:  space, NASA, iss, spacewalk, astronauts
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment