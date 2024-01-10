NASA’s Two Astronaut Moon Missions Are The First In Over 50 Years But Will Have To Wait

“We are returning to the Moon in a way we never have before, and the safety of our astronauts is NASA’s top priority as we prepare for future Artemis missions,” remarked NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “We’ve learned a lot since Artemis I, and the success of these early missions relies on our commercial and international partnerships to further our reach and understanding of humanity’s place in our solar system. Artemis represents what we can accomplish as a nation - and as a global coalition. When we set our sights on what is hard, together, we can achieve what is great.”



One of the more concerning issues NASA is investigating is the unexpected loss of char layer pieces from the Artemis I spacecraft’s heat shield following reentry. The space agency reports its team is “taking a methodical approach” in understanding the issue, which includes an extensive sampling of the heat shield, testing, and a follow-up review of data from sensors and imagery.

Artemis II astronauts that will fly around the moon.



Along with the loss of char layer pieces, NASA also wants additional time to study challenges experienced by industry partners, as well as for developing new capabilities. Two of the new capabilities NASA is referring to are SpaceX’s human landing system and Axiom Space’s next-generation spacesuits . The space agency wants additional time to test these new resources and more fine tuning before having to rely on them for the safety of the crew.