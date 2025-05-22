Mysteriously Perfect Sphere Spotted In Space Has Astronomers Baffled









With data collected by the powerful ASKAP radio telescope, a group of international astronomers have found a deep space object that is almost perfectly round, an exceedingly rare occurrence. Called Teleios, the bubble is unique not just for its shape, but also its visibility solely within radio-continuum frequencies. These characteristics bear a striking

In a discovery that has astronomers both captivated and perplexed, a mysterious perfectly-spherical object, dubbed "Teleios," has been detected in the vast expanse of deep space. Discovered and observed exclusively through its radio emissions by the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope, this celestial object bears resemblance to an SNR ( SuperNova Remnant ), but other clues about Teleios have thrown that theory into doubt. These characteristics bear a striking resemblance to SNRs —the expanding shells of gas and dust left behind after a massive star explodes. However, the similarities end there, as Teleios exhibits several unusual properties that defy a straightforward SNR classification.











The research paper points out that one of the most puzzling aspects of Teleios is its unusual dimness. Despite its strong radio emissions, the object is remarkably faint compared to typical supernova remnants. Furthermore, and perhaps even more perplexing, is the complete absence of expected X-ray emissions. Supernova remnants are typically energetic environments that produce significant X-ray radiation, a signature missing from Teleios. This lack of X-ray activity casts serious doubt on the SNR hypothesis and has left the research team scratching their heads.





Teleios through radio continuum observation

Still, the team, led by astrophysicist Miroslav Filipović of Western Sydney University in Australia, have proposed three potential scenarios to explain Teleios' enigmatic nature, each with its own set of challenges and unanswered questions. The first scenario posits that Teleios' SNR is 7,175 light years from Earth, thus making the object 1,000 years old and about 40 light years in diameter. The second possibility is that the SNR is 25,114 light years from Earth, meaning the object is more than 10,000 years old and 157 light year across. The final scenario places the SNR event at 3,262 light years away, this time originating from a "zombie star" Type Iax supernova





While the specifics of these scenarios are still under investigation, their very existence underscores the profound mystery surrounding this object. To fully unravel what Teleios might be, the team states that "new sensitive and high-resolution observations of this object are needed."





Photo credits: Filipović et al. via arXiv