Musk's X Is Testing A $1 'Not A Bot' Fee To Post On The Site Formerly Known As Twitter

Starting today, we're testing a new program (Not A Bot) in New Zealand and the Philippines. New, unverified accounts will be required to sign up for a $1 annual subscription to be able to post & interact with other posts. Within this test, existing users are not affected.



This… — Support (@Support) October 17, 2023

Recent reports have pointed to waning traffic on Twitter, and Musk has openly complained about falling ad revenue. That makes the paid usage model, which X claims "is not a profit driver," all the stranger. Charging a fee just to tweet won't boost usage—quite the opposite, most likely. Musk and company probably know that, which is why this program is currently not required for mobile signups, which is how most people access X.





The Not a Bot FAQ says that X will share the results of this test soon, but the reported outcome will be whatever Elon Musk wants. If he decides to charge everyone $1 to use Twitter, that's what will happen, and it could spell the end of the service as we know it.