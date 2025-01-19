Wild Rumors Fly Regarding Elon Musk’s Involvement With An Intel Acquisition
The impetus for SemiAccurate's report was an email that claimed a particular company wanted to "buy Intel outright". Additonal emails lended credence to the idea. SemiAccurate revealed that with the first email, there was a 60% chance of an Intel buyout, but it got further confirmation from another email, which was said to be from a “highly placed source." This increased their confidence in the original email to more than 90%. It added that the unnamed company has the resources to complete the purchase of Intel.
Interestingly, SemiAnalysis' Dylan Patel, identified Elon Musk this weekend as a person of interest in this potential purchase. In a tweet on X, he suggested that the gathering of Elon Musk, and representatives from Global Foundries and chipmaker Qualcomm at Mar-a-Lago, was potentially about discussions surrounding Intel.
For now, no report has verified Elon's potential role in Intel's future. However, given his influence in the tech space and connection to President Donald Trump, it is reasonable to speculate that Intel will benefit hugely from his interest. Moreover, Elon's funds and resources could be just what Intel needs to right the ship -- though many of us already believe ex-CEO Pat Gelsinger's efforts had already put the company on the right track.
Whether this rumor is true remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: investors have reacted positively to it, leading to a nearly 10% increase in Intel's share price in off hours trading.