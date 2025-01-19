CATEGORIES
Wild Rumors Fly Regarding Elon Musk’s Involvement With An Intel Acquisition

by Victor AwogbemilaSunday, January 19, 2025, 05:15 PM EDT
Over the last few months, rumors have swirled regarding multiple potential Intel acquisitions. The latest report out of SemiAccurate, however, claims a new potential buyer (or buyers) have emerged. Though the report by SemiAccurate confirms Intel is an acquisition target, it also expressed uncertainty about whether the information represented a concrete "plan of action or just a CEO tossing ideas out."

The impetus for SemiAccurate's report was an email that claimed a particular company wanted to "buy Intel outright". Additonal emails lended credence to the idea. SemiAccurate revealed that with the first email, there was a 60% chance of an Intel buyout, but it got further confirmation from another email, which was said to be from a “highly placed source." This increased their confidence in the original email to more than 90%. It added that the unnamed company has the resources to complete the purchase of Intel.

Interestingly, SemiAnalysis' Dylan Patel, identified Elon Musk this weekend as a person of interest in this potential purchase. In a tweet on X, he suggested that the gathering of Elon Musk, and representatives from Global Foundries and chipmaker Qualcomm at Mar-a-Lago, was potentially about discussions surrounding Intel.
Dylan Patel's tweet

If what Dylan suggests is accurate, Elon's potential acquisition, or involvement in an acquisition, of Intel is unlikely to be made public at the early stages. Keeping such negotiations confidential early on makes strategic sense not only to keep other potenital interested parties at bay, but because of the national security implications surrounding Intel.

For now, no report has verified Elon's potential role in Intel's future. However, given his influence in the tech space and connection to President Donald Trump, it is reasonable to speculate that Intel will benefit hugely from his interest. Moreover, Elon's funds and resources could be just what Intel needs to right the ship -- though many of us already believe ex-CEO Pat Gelsinger's efforts had already put the company on the right track.

Whether this rumor is true remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: investors have reacted positively to it, leading to a nearly 10% increase in Intel's share price in off hours trading.
Tags:  Intel, Rumor, Report, Elon-Musk
