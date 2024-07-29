CATEGORIES
Elon Musk Is Using Your X Posts To Train Grok AI But Here's How You Can Opt Out

by Alan VelascoMonday, July 29, 2024, 10:14 AM EDT
Social media platform X is now beginning to use data generated by its users to train Grok, the company’s AI search assistant. This update to its policy, which isn't the first policy change this year, was shared on the official X Safety account, where it says “all X users have the ability to control whether their public posts can be used to train Grok, the AI search assistant. This option is in addition to your existing controls over whether your interactions, inputs, and results related to Grok can be utilized.”

For now, the only way to opt-out of having your data being used to train Grok is by using the desktop site and visiting the settings page after logging in with your X account. Then, click on “Privacy and safety.” Under the “Data sharing and personalization” section click on “Grok.” Lastly, uncheck the box for “Allow your posts as well as your interactions, inputs, and results with Grok to be used for training and fine-tuning.”

The rollout of this policy change could have been handled better. There was little in the way of communication about it other than the X Safety account posting about it. The decision to make it an opt-out option, and having that option only start being available on the desktop site is also less than user friendly.

It makes sense that X is doing this, as its sitting on a mountain of text, images, videos, and even voice data generated by users over the years. This data is incredibly important for the process of training AI models used by services such as Grok. The downside for the company is that users, especially those generating IP, might not feel comfortable sharing their works on the platform.

Time will tell if this move pays off for X as it looks to improve Grok, or if it only manages to drive off content creators and all of their followers.
Tags:  Privacy, Twitter, Elon Musk, AI, x, grok
