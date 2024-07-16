NVIDIA And Meta CEOs Headline SIGGRAPH To Discuss AI And Future Of Graphics
The SIGGRAPH graphics conference, which takes place between July 28 and August 1, will be hosting two titans in the tech sector, with CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg participating in a public discussion on AI. This conversation won’t be limited to those in attendance either, as the event will be streamed live on NVIDIA’s website on July 29 and a recording will be posted later for those who can’t watch live.
NVIDIA says that Huang and Zuckerberg “will discuss the future of AI and simulation and the pivotal role of research at SIGGRAPH, which focuses on the intersection of graphics and technology.” Huang is also scheduled to appear alongside Wired senior writer, Lauren Goode, for a discussion about the potential opportunities on the horizon due to the ascension of AI and accelerated computing before meeting up with Zuckerberg.
Both companies currently play major roles in the AI space with their respective hardware and software offerings, so this talk might be interesting to get insights about the state of AI and its future as it pertains to simulation, graphics, and robotics, among a number of other areas.
It’s not often that two big names get together on the same stage for talks such as this one, so it’ll certainly be an event worth watching. Anyone interested in viewing this even can register here.