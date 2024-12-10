MSI Launches A Stunning White 240Hz QD-OLED Monitor For PC And PS5 Gamers





Anyone can piece together a PC setup, whether it entails rolling your own rig (otherwise known as the DIY route) or going with a pre-built. The trickier part is matching parts and accessories to whatever theme you have going, be it copious RGB lighting, silent or quiet operation, an all-white (or mostly) aesthetic, and so on. For those who are interested in the latter, MSI's newest QD-OLED gaming monitor might be the crown jewel you were looking for. Same goes for PS5 gamers.





"Designed for gamers who value both exceptional performance and aesthetic elegance, this 32-inch display effortlessly combines power and style. It’s an ideal choice for high-end white custom PCs or the PS5, setting a new benchmark for premium gaming setups. This monitor is truly a masterpiece of design and performance, created for those who appreciate both cutting-edge technology and aesthetic excellence," MSI says.













That said, MSI's new MPG 321URXW QD-OLED is only new in the sense that it's now being offered in a "stunning silver-white" color scheme. Otherwise, it's same monitor as the MPG 321URX with a mostly black frame. That's not a bad thing, by the way.





Like that model, the silver-white variant boasts a 32-inch quantum dot OLED panel for gaming at a glorious 4K resolution (3840x2160) with a fast 240Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a nearly non-existent gray-to-gray (GtG) response time of 0.03ms, which is an advantage of OLED technology in general (compared to traditional LCD, including mini LED monitors), and DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification.







Part of qualifying for that certification requires having a peak brightness of at least 400 nits. MSI's monitor goes above and beyond with a peak brightness rating of 1,000 nits to help make HDR content pop. And being an OLED display, you can expect inky blacks on a level that just isn't attainable on LCD/LED monitors.













Connectivity options include a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, a single DisplayPort 1.4a input, two downstream USB 2.0 Type-A ports (and one upstream port), and a Type-C port (DP alt.) with 90w power delivery. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack.



