MSI Unveils Epic $7,000 Dragon-Themed Laptop To Celebrate 40th Anniversary

MSI is celebrating four decades in the PC hardware industry with a flagship collector’s piece, the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic (Model A2WJ-1246US). Priced at $6,999.99 (€7,799 in Europe), this limited-edition desktop replacement is the complete opposite of a budget laptop, and that is also reflected in the premium hardware components, to say nothing of the extensive mythological artwork and bespoke collector accessories.
The laptop design draws inspiration from the Greek myth of a 'great dragon' guarding the Golden Apple and ascending into the constellation Draco, forever positioned near the North Star. A magnesium-aluminum chassis features five-layer silk-screen artwork etched directly into the metal body, and while we have not seen this laptop in person, the press renders are absolutely stunning. Notably, we have seen the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth
laptop that MSI showed off during CES 2025, which looked great in person.
"The Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic is designed for enthusiasts seeking premium gaming performance with unmistakable character. It is also created for loyal collectors who identify with the brand's spirit, appreciate special-edition craftsmanship, and are inspired to collect one distinctive edition each year," MSI says.
MSI's artwork extends to the area below the keyboard deck and around the trackpad to give this laptop some additional visual flair. And on the topic of visuals, beyond the dragon-themed art, this special edition laptop features an 18-inch mini LED display with a 4K resolution (3840x2400), 240Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. According to MSI, each unit's display is color calibrated at the factory.
This laptop is not cheap by any stretch. That said, it's packing some serious firepower:
- Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus (24 cores: 8 performance, 16 efficient, up to 5.5 GHz) based on Arrow Lake Refresh.
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 VRAM on the Blackwell architecture.
- Power Delivery: MSI OverBoost Technology pushing total combined CPU and GPU draw up to 270W.
- Memory: 96GB of DDR5-6400 RAM (expandable up to 128GB)
- Storage: 4TB of NVMe storage split between a 2TB PCIe Gen 5x4 (boot) and a 2TB PCIe Gen 4x4 drive (secondary storage). The system also features a dedicated vapor chamber and PCIe Gen 5 SSD heat pipes to manage thermals.
- Connectivity: Dual Thunderbolt 5 ports (up to 120Gbps with bandwidth boost), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 2.5G Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, and a full-size SD Express card reader.
For those who can afford it and/or justify a $6,999.99 laptop, MSI's Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic is now available
(as spotted
by Videocardz
) in limited quantities directly through the official MSI Store and select boutique retailers worldwide. It comes with a commemorative MSI 40th anniversary coin, custom dragon-themed gaming mouse and mouse pad, and a digital download code for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
, all packed in a collector's box.