MSI Unveils Epic $7,000 Dragon-Themed Laptop To Celebrate 40th Anniversary









MSI is celebrating four decades in the PC hardware industry with a flagship collector’s piece, the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic (Model A2WJ-1246US). Priced at $6,999.99 (€7,799 in Europe), this limited-edition desktop replacement is the complete opposite of a budget laptop, and that is also reflected in the premium hardware components, to say nothing of the extensive mythological artwork and bespoke collector accessories.





The laptop design draws inspiration from the Greek myth of a 'great dragon' guarding the Golden Apple and ascending into the constellation Draco, forever positioned near the North Star. A magnesium-aluminum chassis features five-layer silk-screen artwork etched directly into the metal body, and while we have not seen this laptop in person, the press renders are absolutely stunning. Notably, we have seen the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth laptop that MSI showed off during CES 2025, which looked great in person.









"The Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic is designed for enthusiasts seeking premium gaming performance with unmistakable character. It is also created for loyal collectors who identify with the brand's spirit, appreciate special-edition craftsmanship, and are inspired to collect one distinctive edition each year," MSI says.





MSI's artwork extends to the area below the keyboard deck and around the trackpad to give this laptop some additional visual flair. And on the topic of visuals, beyond the dragon-themed art, this special edition laptop features an 18-inch mini LED display with a 4K resolution (3840x2400), 240Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. According to MSI, each unit's display is color calibrated at the factory.













This laptop is not cheap by any stretch. That said, it's packing some serious firepower: