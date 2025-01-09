MSI Unleashes Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth And More Gaming Laptops
The focal point of this laptop is a hand-drawn image with Nordic influence and mythology tied in. The Titan series has long been a flagship for high-performance laptops from MSI, and this model is no exception. On the GPU side, it will offer up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU, which will be the fastest in its class come release.
For the CPU, it will offer up the Intel Core Ultra 275HX, with 24-cores and integrated NPU AI engine. The total system power will be a whopping 270W, while other laptops in the series will get less. The Raider and Vector series will clock in at 260W, for example. With Thunderbolt 5 and DDR5-6400 memory, there is more than enough performance on hand here. PCIe Gen5 x4 NVME drive slot is also offered, with an additional three PCIe Gen4 x4 for expansion.
MSI also showcased other models in the lineup, such as the from its Stealth series. These will feature the AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series CPUs, and are built with Mg-Al alloy for a sleep and portable design. These will top out at the GeForce RTX 5070, with the high-tier GPUs needing the larger chassis of the other models. The Vector and Raider are also popular models, each having a lower entry level price for gamers not looking towards the overpowered Titan Series.
The CES 2022 lineup unveiled by MSI looks exciting, both performance-wise, and with the unique designs of the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth edition.