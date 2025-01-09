CATEGORIES
MSI Unleashes Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth And More Gaming Laptops

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, January 09, 2025, 10:30 AM EDT
msi norse laptop
This year's CES 2025 has so far exposed us to a lot of new products, especially with gaming hardware. While NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series was the notable announcement, gaming laptops featuring the GPUs are also being displayed. MSI has revealed a gorgeous Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth laptop to utilize the new performance on hand. 

The focal point of this laptop is a hand-drawn image with Nordic influence and mythology tied in. The Titan series has long been a flagship for high-performance laptops from MSI, and this model is no exception. On the GPU side, it will offer up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU, which will be the fastest in its class come release. 

msi ces laptop

For the CPU, it will offer  up the Intel Core Ultra 275HX, with 24-cores and integrated NPU AI engine. The total system power will be a whopping 270W, while other laptops in the series will get less. The Raider and Vector series will clock in at 260W, for example. With Thunderbolt 5 and DDR5-6400 memory, there is more than enough performance on hand here. PCIe Gen5 x4 NVME drive slot is also offered, with an additional three PCIe Gen4 x4 for expansion. 

MSI also showcased other models in the lineup, such as the from its Stealth series. These will feature the AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series CPUs, and are built with Mg-Al alloy for a sleep and portable design. These will top out at the GeForce RTX 5070, with the high-tier GPUs needing the larger chassis of the other models. The Vector and Raider are also popular models, each having a lower entry level price for gamers not looking towards the overpowered Titan Series. 

ventura

MSI has other laptops in its stable, such as the Venture and Venture Pro models. These are aimed at business, with screens ranging from 14 inches to 17 inches. Some of these models will have Intel Arc graphics, others will have AMD Radeon GPUs such as the Radeon 860M. NVIDIA GPUs such as the GeForce RTX 4060 will also be available on some Venture models. 

The CES 2022 lineup unveiled by MSI looks exciting, both performance-wise, and with the unique designs of the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth edition
