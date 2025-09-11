MSI Unveils Speedy Datamag 40Gbps Portable SSD With A Cool Magnetic Trick





MSI is launching a faster version of its magnetic portable solid state drive (SSD) that more than doubles the rated speed capability of the Datamag 20Gbps we reviewed less than a year ago. As the name implies, the new Datamag 40Gbps taps into the USB4 interface to kick data transfers up a notch, and like the last generation model, it features a convenient magnetic attachment system.





Wait, don't magnets and storage mix as well as bleach and ammonia, a dangerous and toxic combination? If you're of a certain age like this author, then you remember the old school warnings to keep magnets away from storage devices, but that was in the era of hard disk drives (HDDs) and floppy disks. While the warning was somewhat overblown, it doesn't apply to SSDs and NAND flash memory in general anyway.













MSI's Datamag 40Gbps employs metal rings for easy attachment to compatible surfaces, like a metal lid on a laptop or the back of some smartphones. You could also lay it somewhat flat on top of your PlayStation 5 console, as shown above, for a storage boost, but don't expect it to magnetically snap in place—the PS5's chassis is made of plastic.





As for performance, MSI says the Datamag 40Gbps is capable of hitting up to 4,000MB/s (4GB/s) for sequential reads and up to 3,600MB/s (3.6GB/s) for sequential writes. To put those figures into context, the Datamax 20Gbps was rated to deliver sequential reads and writes of up to 1,600MB/s (1.6GB/s) and 1,500MB/s (1.5GB/s), respectively.













"Whether you’re shooting high-resolution video, editing on the go, or handling data-intensive projects, the Datamag 40Gbps offers the perfect balance of performance, portability, and convenience. Its magnetic design keeps it secure, while USB4 40Gbps speeds ensure that large files move in seconds," MSI touts





The casing, meanwhile, is made from a "durable aluminum allow" to help with heat dissipation, which in turn can stave off performance throttling. To what extent, exactly, is not something we'll know until when and if we get a chance to test it ourselves.



