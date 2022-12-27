MSI Swings A Mighty Trident X2 Gaming PC With A Human-Machine Interface Display







We still have a week and a half to go before the Consumer Electronics Show officially begins, but MSI is already touting an upgraded gaming PC that has somehow managed to earn an early 2023 Honoree CES Innovation Awards badge. It's been bestowed up on MSI's flagship Trident X2 desktop for the inclusion of a clever 4.5-inch IPS touchscreen that's embedded on the chassis, with otherwise similar options as MSI's high-octane MPG Infinite X2 PC.





The HMI 2.0 screen, or Human-Machine Interface, is a dashboard that first showed up on MSI's gaming monitors last year. So what's it doing on the Trident X2? According to MSI, it "provides more convenience to users and enhances their workflow efficiency." That's an interesting explanation, giving that the Trident X2 is first and foremost a gaming powerhouse.





It's benefits aren't lost on gamers, though. The HMI 2.0 touchscreen offers system monitoring controls that MSI says negates the need to use third-party software for such things. It also provides one-touch access to various controls such as adjusting the volume, and can quickly launch games too.









"With a quick launch function, we can apply the games you most often play to the touch panel. Plus, MSI game mode function optimizes the game you play by maximizing performance, enabling better display, activating audio enhancement by Nahimic, or syncing RGB lighting to the game. Just one single touch and you can make it happen," MSI states.





MSI is also pitching a "unique gaming experience" when using HMI 2.0 in conjunction with its gaming monitors, allowing for players to observe details like a game's frame per second count and the activation of a Game mode (which tweaks the lighting, sound effects, and so forth).





"MSI gaming monitors can also be controlled through HMI 2.0's functions, such as Smart Crosshair, Optix Scope, and Night Vision or adjust the brightness, to avoid the inconvenience of using 5 way joystick navigator or pop-up OSD," MSI says.















None of this is really needed, of course, and fortunately the Trident X2 has more going for it than just an integrated touchscreen. This is an Intel-powered desktop build around the Z790 chipset and with up to a 13th Gen Core i9-13900K processor sitting pretty inside (the lowest end CPU option is a Core i7-13700KF).





For graphics, MSI is offering up to a GeForce RTX 4090 , which is the fastest graphics card for gaming right now. Other specs include up to 128GB of DDR5-4800 memory (we'd like to see MSI offer faster RAM ), three M.2 SSD slots, two 2.5-inch drive bays, two 3.5-inch drive bays, 7.1-channel HD audio, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and wealth of USB ports (including a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C port).





This is all powered by a 1,000W 80 Plus Gold PSU. And to keep things cool, MSI is using a 280mm all-in-one liquid cooler, along with a tri-chambered design that MSI claims is 13 percent more efficient than traditional setups.



