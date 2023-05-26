MSI Spatium M570 Pro Joins Race To Be The First-Ever 14GB/s PCIe 5.0 SSD





There's an important distinction between a product's announcement and its actual release even if that's not always made clear in a press release or media coverage. We bring this up because MSI has pulled back the curtain on its Spatium M570 Pro, its newest flagship PCIe 5.0 solid state drive. It comes with the claim of being the "world's first 14GB/s SSD" though its eventual release to retail will ultimately determine if that's accurate.





It's notable that TeamGroup this week also announced a 14GB/s SSD, the T-Force Z54A series . TeamGroup rates the drive as being capable of hitting sequential read and write speeds of up to 14GB/s and 10GB/s, respectively, though it also showed off a CrystalDiskMark benchmark run in which it achieved around a 14.3GB/s read speed (14,365.51MB/s, to be precise) and 11.5GB/s for writes (11,547.72MB/s).





So wouldn't TeamGroup technically be the first to launch a 14GB/s SSD? Who cares because you can't actually buy it right now. Being the first to unveil or announce or launch a product means very little compared to being the first to release the same product to retail, and that's what we're waiting on.





Here's a look at the PCIe 5.0 SSD options that are available to buy right now...