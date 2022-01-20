CATEGORIES
2.5 Geeks: Exploring PCIe 5 SSDs And Next-Gen Storage With Phison

phison pci e gen 5 ssd discussion hero
PCI Express 5 is expected to usher in new found levels of solid state (SSD) storage performance for next-generation computing platforms, and Phison is at the forefront of the SSD controller technology that will enable it. Watch our live discussion with Phison's own Chris Ramseyer for a deeper dive on all of the revelations the company made at CES 2022...


Show Notes:
06:05 - Introducing Chris From Phison
09:42 - More About Phison And Its Tech
12:40 - What Is Phison All About?
14:48 - How Will PCIe 5 Affect SSDs?
18:20 - Why Does Everyone Focus On Sequentials?
20:24 - SSD Benchmarks And DirectStorage Chat?
23:25 - DirectStorage And SSD Thermal Challenges
25:40 - Potential SSD Performance Improvements
27:25 - Future SSD Enhancements For Creators?
29:05 - Phison's CoXProcessor Secret Sauce?
30:00 - Potential SSD Endurance Enhancements Coming?
32:38 - Phison's Challenges Working With NAND Makers
34:31 - How Do Partners Differentiate Products?
36:08 - Phison's Next-Gen PCIe 5 E21T Controller
41:50 - Phison E26 High-Performance PCIe 5 Controller
45:28 - How Do The M.2 and PCIe E26 Cards Differ?
47:09 - The Relationship Between NAND And Cooling
48:32 - Phison Has An SSD On Mars?!?
49:26 - Why Use A 12nm Manufacturing Process?
51:51 - MSI's Phison E26-Based PCIe 5 SSD From CES
53:20 - When Is All This Stuff Coming?
54:50 - Phison's PCIe 5 Redriver Technology
57:34 - PCIe SSDs And RAID?
1:00:33 - Bridging PCIe Gen 4 To Gen 5?
1:01:45 - Jon Colter Is A Wisea$$ :P
1:02:07 - How Did Chia And Mining Affect Phison?
1:04:18 - Lenovo New Year New Gear Giveaway
